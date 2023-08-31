Notification Settings

Walsall drug dealer jailed after police see deal on canal path

By Lauren HillWalsallCrimePublished:

A drug dealer who was running a county lines operation has been jailed for more than three years.

Alonso Stanfield, 29, of Lower North Street, Walsall, was found guilty of drug supply offences following a trial at Worcester Crown Court.

He was sentenced for his role in the Nathan drug line that operates in the south of the county.

West Mercia Police officers based with South Worcestershire Proactive CID spotted Stanfield meeting known drug users on the canal towpath in Tallow Hill, Worcester.

The court heard that they saw a suspected drugs deal between Stanfield and one of the group who left the area with a crack pipe.

Stanfield was arrested just over 400 yards away along the canal towpath.

Following a search, the officers discovered around £2,000 in cash and what was believed to be a burner phone.

A friction lock baton was recovered during a search of his home address in Walsall.

Detective Sergeant Luke Papps of South Worcestershire Proactive CID said: "This is another example of an individual travelling into the City of Worcester to supply controlled drugs.

"The South Worcester County Lines team are committed to tackling the complex issue of County Lines drug supply.

"This sentence is a reminder to anyone who comes here to do this that the courts will deal with them robustly, and the team of dedicated detectives will relentlessly pursue those involved in drug supply in order to make South Worcester a more hostile environment for them to operate."

Stanfield was jailed on August 21 for three years and four months for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possessing criminal property.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

