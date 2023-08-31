Notification Settings

Police appeal after statues worth £10,000 stolen from garden

By Megan JonesSouth StaffordshireCrimePublished: Comments

Police are appealing after statues worth around £10,000 were stolen from a garden.

Photo: West Mercia Police
Officers are appealing for information in connection with the theft of six bronze statues earlier this summer.

The burglary, which happened in Ackleton, to the north east of Bridgnorth, occurred between the evening of Monday, July 31 and the morning of Tuesday, August 1.

The statues are valued to be around £10,000 in total.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Photographs shared by the police of some of the statues include a pair of rutting bronze stags and several statues of children playing.

West Mercia Police asking anyone with information or who may have seen the statues for sale is asked to contact PC Ashley North at ash.north@westmercia.police.uk or 07773048434

