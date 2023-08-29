Man wanted after spate of burglaries at Dudley factory unit

Do you recognise this man?

Between Wednesday, August 3 and Thursday, August 11, a factory unit on Pedmore Road was broken into on several occasions.

Copper and other metals were stolen during the burglaries and police have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to about the burglaries.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We want to speak to him after burglaries at a factory unit in Dudley earlier this month.