Man wanted after spate of burglaries at Dudley factory unit

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are looking for a man in connection with a spate of burglaries at a factory unit in Dudley earlier this month.

Do you recognise this man?
Between Wednesday, August 3 and Thursday, August 11, a factory unit on Pedmore Road was broken into on several occasions.

Copper and other metals were stolen during the burglaries and police have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to about the burglaries.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We want to speak to him after burglaries at a factory unit in Dudley earlier this month.

"Think you can help? If so, call 101 or use Live Chat on our website quoting crime number 20/687171/23."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

