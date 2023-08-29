Black Country pair among eight arrested in drugs op that uncovered 'significant amount of cocaine'

A Telford woman was arrested as part of a county lines operation that saw eight people arrested across Wales and the West Midlands

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police took part in a series of morning raids last week as part of Operation Burleigh, which aimed to break a county lines organised crime group (OCG) believed to be running multiple drugs lines in the area.

The raids took place on Monday, August 21, with warrants executed at addresses in Aberystwyth, with further warrants by officers from Dyfed-Powys Police, supported by West Midlands Police at addresses in the Birmingham area.

Seven people arrested were charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.

Toana Ahmad, 32, of Lee Gardens, Smethwick, Davinder Singh, 36, of Huntington Road, West Bromwich, Luqman Shukri Jarjis, 31, of Wakefield Court, Birmingham and Akasha Smith, 23, of Third Ave, Aberystwyth, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on Thursday and were further remanded into custody.

Daban Khalil, 23, of Streetly Road, Birmingham, 29-year-old Kastro Omar, of Junction Road, Northampton and Karwan Jabari, 26, of Weedon Close, Northampton were remanded to Llanelli Magistrates Court on Friday.

All seven are due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on September 25.

A woman from the Telford area, also arrested on Monday, has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Jonny Griffiths said: “Operation Burleigh has seen a significant amount of cocaine and a large quantity of cash seized by officers.

“Drugs cause significant harm to our communities, which is why tackling the issue is a force priority.”

The operation also saw officers engaging with more than 300 people whose numbers were linked with the county lines phones used by the dealers.

This allowed them to offer safeguarding advice and make referrals to support networks, as well as gaining intelligence from the engagement which in turn helps to cut off the demand that drug dealers rely on.

Police teamed up with partner agencies, such as Hywel Dda University Health Board, drug and alcohol support service DDAS, Ceredigion Council and the Probation Service, in readiness for the operation, enabling them to be prepared for the aftermath of the warrants.