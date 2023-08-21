Man, 54, arrested after brick thrown at police car near Dudley Bus Station

The incident occurred on Birdcage Walk, near Dudley Bus Station. Photo: Google.

The marked police car was in Birdcage Walk, near the town's bus station, when a brick was thrown at the vehicle.

A 54-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "A man's in custody this morning after a police car was damaged while on patrol in Dudley last night.

"Assaults on emergency workers and damage to our vehicles are taken seriously.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing but if you have any information, please call us on 101."

It comes just days after a 15-year-old boy was arrested for punching a female police officer in the throat in Walsall while attempting to arrest a domestic abuse suspect.