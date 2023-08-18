Sandwell chop shop closed as man arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and assaulting cops

Police swooped on Chapel House Car Sales in Forge Lane, Cradley Heath, last month.

After swooping on Chapel House Car Sales in Forge Lane, Cradley Heath, last month, West Midlands Police has now secured a closure order on the business premises to prevent it being used for illegal activities.

As part of wider enquiries, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and assaulting two officers. He is on bail while the investigation continue.

Police successfully obtained the closure order after a hearing at Dudley Magistrates Court last Friday (August 11), meaning nobody can access the unit for the next three months.

Officers will also continue to monitor the site to ensure it stays shut during this time.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Chop shops are an important outlet for car thieves, acting as a place for vehicles to be stored and also dismantled for parts.

"We know the impact of vehicle crime on our communities and we'd urge anyone who suspects a chop shop is operating near them to inform us."

Tell-tale signs of a chop shop could include:

• Noise coming from units late at night or in the early hours of the morning

• Vehicles that look out of place going in to workshops and not coming back out

• Large amounts of car parts being stored, sometimes in odd places such as gardens

• Shipping containers in unusual locations

• Expensive items such as engines and gearboxes outside workshops