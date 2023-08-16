Two brothers wanted in connection with murder of man who was shot dead

Police have issued an appeal to trace brothers Theo and Remell Bailey in connection with the murder of Gavin Parry.

Gavin Parry, 31, was found dead at an industrial site in Western Road at around 5.30pm on April 13.

Dante Kalsi, aged 26, has since been charged with murder and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on July 31 where he was remanded into custody.

However, police are issuing a fresh appeal to find Theo and Remell Bailey, who are wanted in connection with Gavin's murder.

DS Lisa McNally, from Force CID at West Midlands Police, said: “Gavin’s family have been very patient as we search for answers and we try to understand why, how and who killed Gavin.

“They have acted with dignity throughout and it is only right that they begin to understand what happened to their loved one. It is imperative we find Theo and Remell Bailey and we would appeal for anyone who sees them to contact us.”

The Bailey brothers have close links to the Handsworth and Winson Green areas of Birmingham.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police added: "We warn that anyone helping them by providing them with a place to stay, vehicles or money may leave themselves open to an investigation and prosecution.