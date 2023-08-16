Notification Settings

Tractors recovered by police after theft from Much Wenlock farm

By Matthew Panter

Two tractors stolen from a farm in Shropshire have been recovered after an off-duty officer discovered one of the tractors the following day.

Rural crime is a big problem

PC Campbell Heath was investigating the theft from the farm in Much Wenlock, where two tractors, a hedge trimmer and 2,000 litres of fuel were stolen on Tuesday, August 8.

The following day, while off-duty, PC Heath discovered one of the stolen tractors along with the hedge cutter – which is estimated to be worth £130,000 – abandoned in a wooded area nearby.

When PC Heath returned to work, he and a PC Jonathan Lightfoot continued to search for the other stolen items, when they found the second tractor, estimated to be worth around £100,000 also abandoned nearby.

The only item not recovered from the theft is the 2,000 litres of fuel in a fuel bowser, but the two tractors and hedge trimmer have now been returned to the rightful owner.

PC Heath said: “I would like to thank the public with their help in locating the stolen farming equipment, as we have now been able to return it to the rightful owner.

“Thefts such as these are not uncommon in the farming community, and I would like to remind farmers to remain vigilant and to always ensure their equipment is locked away securely when not being used.”

“If you have any information about the theft please do get in touch, as it will help us catch those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rural and Business Team at Shrewsbury Police Station on 01743 264722.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

