£110,000 government funding to be used in Great Bridge anti-social behaviour crackdown

Great Bridge High Street is set to become a priority policing area.

It comes after concerned businesses and residents highlighted issues with drug dealing, off-road biking and street drinkers in the district.

Some also said shop break-ins had caused fear in the ‘rundown’ community.

But £110,000 has now been allocated to Sandwell Council to reduce high street crime as part of the government’s Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan.

A new dedicated PCSO and anti-social behaviour locality officer will be introduced with the funding.

Councillor Syeda Khatun said the council is “delighted” that Police and Crime Commissioner for West Midlands, Simon Foster, had secured “an extra £1million from the Home Office” to “clamp down on anti-social behaviour in the region”.

The cabinet member for public health and communities added: “Particularly since £110,000 is being focused in the Great Bridge area for this two-year pilot scheme. We’re committed to continuing to work with police and other partners to tackle anti-social behaviour at every level.”

Councillor Will Gill previously campaigned for the pot and hopes it will tackle issues in the area “once and for all”.

He said: “News of the successful bid will hopefully deliver a safer high street for the community I call home.

“We can use this funding, alongside using the council’s CCTV and dispersal orders, to support our police teams.”

Councillor Will Gill, who has represented the area since 2021, said he had done his “utmost” to help secure the funding, and thanked West Bromwich MP Shaun Bailey for “backing” his campaign.

Funding will also be used to tackle anti-social behaviour in nearby Sheepwash Nature Reserve and Newtown estate.

It is understood that the new police team will be in action starting in September to coincide with the council’s ‘Safer 6’ week – an annual six-week campaign promoting safety, crime prevention and healthy living advice.