Police seize car with cloned plates which was stolen in Brierley Hill and involved in disorder

By Lisa O'BrienBrierley HillCrimePublished:

Police have seized a vehicle with cloned number plates which was stolen and involved in a disorder.

Police recovered a car with cloned plates. Photo: @BrierleyHillWMP
Brierley Hill Police said officers recovered the vehicle on Saturday.

The team said it was stolen in a keyless theft last week and was then involved in a disorder on Friday night.

Sharing the news on Twitter last night, the team said: "#STOLEN | we have recovered this vehicle today after it was found on cloned plates.

"It was stolen in a keyless theft in Brierley Hill last week and then involved in a disorder in @WMerciaPolice last night #BUnitResponse."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

