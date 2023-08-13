Police seize car with cloned plates which was stolen in Brierley Hill and involved in disorder

Brierley Hill Police said officers recovered the vehicle on Saturday.
The team said it was stolen in a keyless theft last week and was then involved in a disorder on Friday night.
Sharing the news on Twitter last night, the team said: "#STOLEN | we have recovered this vehicle today after it was found on cloned plates.
"It was stolen in a keyless theft in Brierley Hill last week and then involved in a disorder in @WMerciaPolice last night #BUnitResponse."
