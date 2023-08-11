Memorial plaques stolen from Wolverhampton crematorium by 'heartless thieves'

The memorial plaques have been stolen from Bushbury Crematorium.

The recent theft at Bushbury Crematorium follows similar incidents last summer when more than 350 plaques were stolen from Bushbury, Bilston and Merridale cemeteries.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "This is a deeply distressing situation for the families involved and we wholeheartedly condemn these dreadful thefts.

"I want to assure people that we are committed to doing everything we can to stop crimes such as this and track down the heartless thieves responsible.

“Our continued work with police colleagues is resulting in increased patrols and vigilance across the city’s cemeteries, along with the implementation of further security measures to protect our cemeteries.

"I would urge anyone who has any information which may help apprehend the individuals responsible to contact police via Live Chat or by calling 101 as soon as possible."

Inspector James Bird from Wolverhampton West Police said: "These thefts are heartbreaking for the families involved.

"Our teams are working hard to identify those responsible and we're committed to bringing them to justice.

“We've also stepped up patrols around the cemetery and similar locations around Wolverhampton as those enquiries continue.”