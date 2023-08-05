Notification Settings

E-fit released after schoolgirl sexually assaulted by dog walker

By Adam SmithPelsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are hunting a man after a schoolgirl was sexually assaulted in Pelsall.

An e-fit of the suspect
With the help of the victim, police artists have created an e-fit of the suspect and appealed for information about the man, who was walking a dog at the time.

A Walsall Police spokesman said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We have produced an e-fit of a man we would like to speak to after a schoolgirl was sexually assaulted at The Cornfields, off Coronation Road, in Pelsall.

"The incident happened around 8.30am on February 9 this year."

The spokesman added: "The man is described as being aged between 30 and 40, slim, around 5ft 9in to 6ft tall and was wearing black joggers and a coat. He had his hood up with a short beard.

"He had a dog with him which was believed to be a Yorkshire Terrier type."

Anyone who recognises him should contact the police via Live Chat on the force website or by calling 101, quoting crime investigation number 20/174488/23.

