Boy robbed of e-scooter after being threatened with knife at Walsall Railway Station

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police want to question three men in connection with a robbery at Walsall Railway Station where a boy was threatened with a knife.

Do you recognise these men?
British Transport Police officers said a 15-year-old boy had been waiting with a friend on platform one at the railway station for his train.

Three men approached the boys and one demanded his e-scooter.

When he refused, the man then threatened him with a knife.

Afraid for his safety the boy handed over his scooter.

The men then boarded a train to Birmingham New Street.

It happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 489 of August 2.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

