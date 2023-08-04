Boy robbed of e-scooter after being threatened with knife at Walsall Railway Station

Do you recognise these men?

British Transport Police officers said a 15-year-old boy had been waiting with a friend on platform one at the railway station for his train.

Three men approached the boys and one demanded his e-scooter.

When he refused, the man then threatened him with a knife.

Afraid for his safety the boy handed over his scooter.

The men then boarded a train to Birmingham New Street.

It happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 489 of August 2.