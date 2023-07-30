Man who denied drink-driving given road ban and ordered not to consume alcohol

Dilbagh Singh had denied drink-driving

Dilbagh Singh had denied drink-driving but was found guilty at trial after he have a test result of 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than triple the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

The 40-year-old had been driving a BMW 520D M Sport along Bilston Road, Wolverhampton, on October 3 last year.

After denying the offence, he was found guilty at trial in February before being sentenced on Tuesday.

At Dudley Magistrates Court, Singh, of Manby Street, Tipton, was given a 36-month driving disqualification and banned from consuming any alcohol for 100 days. He must also participate in 15 rehabilitation activity days.