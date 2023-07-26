Notification Settings

County lines gang drug dealer is jailed

Published:

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to three years and eight months for supplying heroin and cocaine in a county lines drugs operation.

Lewis Hayles
Lewis Hayles

Lewis Hayles of Peel Street, Birmingham, was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court, on Monday.

Another man, Kevon Shirley, aged 30, of Mayflower Close, Birmingham, was sentenced to 22 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

The convictions follow an intelligence-led police investigation into the Ash County Lines gang dealing drugs from the West Midlands into the Wyre Forest area.

DC David Laver, who led the investigation, said: "Hayles, as part of the Ash County Lines drug gang, was dealing crack cocaine and heroin daily in the Wyre Forest area, so to have him off the streets is a great result locally.

"We're constantly working to keep our communities safe from criminals who travel to our area to sell drugs and will always act on intelligence about County Lines drug dealing."

On October 2021, officers spotted a blue Ford Focus the pair were travelling in heading from Birmingham towards Kidderminster.

It was stopped by police on the A451 in Ismere, near Kidderminster, Hayles attempted to run from officers but was quickly detained. A large package of heroin and crack cocaine was found nearby, which forensic teams were able to link to him.

Mr Laver continued: "I hope the sentence handed to Hayles acts as awarding to those looking to come and deal drugs on our force area, showing that we can and do take action.

"The conviction for Shirley shows that even assisting in the supply of drugs carries serious consequences."

A mobile phone belonging to Hayles was also found, which contained adverts for drugs for sale. Shirley was acting as a driver for Hayles and facilitating his drug supply.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

