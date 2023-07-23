Notification Settings

Police ask for public's help in finding wanted man from Walsall

Walsall

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man from Walsall.

Wanted! Do you know where Alan Humpage is?
Alan Humpage is wanted for failing to appear at court.

If you've seen the 26-year-old, or have any information on his whereabouts, officers want you to contact them via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or call 101, quoting reference 20/15115/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111.

