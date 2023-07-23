Police ask for public's help in finding wanted man from Walsall

Alan Humpage is wanted for failing to appear at court.
If you've seen the 26-year-old, or have any information on his whereabouts, officers want you to contact them via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or call 101, quoting reference 20/15115/23.
You can also contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111.
#WANTED | Do you know where Alan Humpage is?— Walsall Police (@WalsallPolice) July 23, 2023
The 26-year-old from #Walsall is #wanted for failing to appear at court.
If you've seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting reference 20/15115/23. pic.twitter.com/ey1Ywu5QuS