Ambulance service 'disappointed' at sentence given to man who assaulted paramedic at pub

The paramedic was assaulted at the Leaping Wolf pub

Ionut Farcas broke a window at the Leaping Wolf in Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton, on the evening of March 27, a date which saw him commit four other offences.

The 39-year-old also kicked and hit a paramedic and a police officer.

At Dudley Magistrates Court last Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating, using threatening or abusive words in a racially aggravated crime and criminal damage.

Farcas, of Sherwood Street, Wolverhampton, was ordered to pay £100 compensation to both emergency workers, and another £100 compensation for the racially aggravated abuse.

He was also fined £121 for the damage to the pub.

Costs of £185 and a surcharge of £114 were also imposed.

The court also ordered him to take part in up to 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Reacting to the sentence, a spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We are extremely disappointed that the assailant has escaped with what, on the face of it, appears to be a lenient sentence. Our staff come to work to help people in their hour of need; what they do not expect is to end up being injured by patients that they are trying to help.

"The Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018 was brought in to try and provide the deterrence that is needed to ensure that our staff can come to work and not fear for their own safety.

"The Trust works extremely hard to bring the full weight of the law to bear on anyone who attacks our staff. It is simply not acceptable that staff suffer at the hands of patients, their relatives, or other people at the scene.