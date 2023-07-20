Notification Settings

Police appeal to speak to man and woman following break-in at Stourbridge home

By Lisa O'Brien

Staffordshire Police has released CCTV images of a man and woman officers would like to speak to in connection with a break-in at a home in Stourbridge.

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a break-in
The incident happened near Prestwood Drive at around 1pm on April 27.

A man went inside the home but was disturbed.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a break-in

He left without taking anything and got in a white van with a woman who was waiting in the passenger seat, and drove away from the area.

Anyone who recognises the man or woman pictured, or those with any information, are asked to get in touch with police.

Call 101, quoting incident 326 of April 27, or message Staffordshire Police using live chat on the force's website at staffordshire.police.uk

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

