MP pens scathing public letter to Chief Constable over Tipton Police Station future

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey

The pair have clashed over the future of Tipton Police Station. The MP told concerned residents the station would be saved from the axe after speaking with local officers at a Tipton Town Board meeting.

However, both West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster and West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford have released statements claiming the station's future has not been settled.

Hours after the Chief Constable's statement to the media, a furious Mr Bailey penned a public letter to the policeman accusing him of exposing his own officers to public ridicule and leaving Tipton residents confused about their local cop shop's future.

The MP's letter

The MP even revealed the Chief Constable refused to take his calls and 'dignify him with a conversation" and demanded a face-to-face meeting "urgently" about the furore.

He said: "You have exposed local officers to criticism from the public and it would appear you have failed to provide them with the full facts.

"Your statement does nothing to reassure residents but instead caused greater confusion and anxiety over the future of Tipton Police Station, especially following the rise in violent crime in the West Midlands, despite the recent Government uplifts in funding and officer numbers.

"As Member of Parliament for Tipton, we should be in regular communication about policing in my community and the priorities of my constituents. I am afraid poor engagement and your decision to correspond with the local media rather than myself has led me to question whether going forward we are able to trust updates from both official Town Board meetings and your local officers."

The MP added: "I am sure that in the future you will at least pick up the phone and dignify me with a conversation."

Mr Bailey ensured the ongoing row would be noticed in Whitehall and Westminster by copying policing minister Chris Philip MP into his response.

Signing off, Mr Bailey asked the Chief Constable to give an undertaking "this would not happen again".

Chief Constable Guildford's media statement earlier on Monday had unsuccessfully tried to draw a line under the public spat.

He said: "I am aware of recent media coverage regarding Tipton Police Station and wanted to provide a little operational context to help ensure that local people know what’s happening, now and in the future, as there has been much speculation.

"As Chief Constable, I provide operational advice and force requirements on strategic estate issues to the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) who, in law, owns the estate and makes decisions on both purchases and sales.

"Upon becoming Chief Constable last December I read the previous estate decisions made by the former Chief Constable and PCC in the light of a change I wanted to make to how the force operates."