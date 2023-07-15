Notification Settings

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Stourbridge

By Ian Harvey

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Stourbridge.

Police at the scene of the murder.
Police were called to the scene in Coventry Street shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

The teenager's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

The three who were arrested; two teenagers and a man in his 20s, remain in custody, said West Midlands Police.

A heavy police presence remained in Coventry Street as forensics teams collected evidence.

A police spokesman said: "Our officers are remaining at the scene in Coventry Street as well as in St Johns, Rowley Regis, to carry out their enquiries.

"We would urge anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with us and share whatever information you have.

"Anyone with any information can call 101 or use Live Chat quoting log number 3668 of today (15 July)."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the Telford office.

