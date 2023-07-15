Three arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Stourbridge

Police at the scene of the murder.

Police were called to the scene in Coventry Street shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

The teenager's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

The three who were arrested; two teenagers and a man in his 20s, remain in custody, said West Midlands Police.

A heavy police presence remained in Coventry Street as forensics teams collected evidence.

A police spokesman said: "Our officers are remaining at the scene in Coventry Street as well as in St Johns, Rowley Regis, to carry out their enquiries.

"We would urge anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with us and share whatever information you have.

"Anyone with any information can call 101 or use Live Chat quoting log number 3668 of today (15 July)."

