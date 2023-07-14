Date set to review premises licence after shots fired at wedding party in Wolverhampton

The Gujarati Association in Mander Street, Wolverhampton, where shots were fired

West Midlands Police has made an application to Wolverhampton Council to review the licence of Sitara Hall, in Mander Street, as the force says it is "associated with serious crime and disorder".

More than 100 people were at the Gujarati Association on Mander Street, Merridale, when the drama unfolded at around 9.30pm on July 1.

The Gujarati Association runs Sitara Hall next door, which was established in 2014 and caters for events with a maximum capacity of 500 people.

Wolverhampton Council said its licensing sub-committee had already taken interim steps to modify conditions on the premises licence and a full review hearing would be held on July 31.

A Wolverhampton Council spokesperson said: “The statutory licensing sub-committee met on July 6, 2023 following an application for an expedited summary review received from West Midlands Police.

“The committee’s decision was to apply interim steps and modified conditions were added to the licence.

"A full review hearing will take place on Monday, July 31.”

Shamail Malik, of Lynton Avenue, Wolverhampton, was charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; driving while disqualified and handling stolen goods, in connection with the incident.

The 21-year-old appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court last week and the case was sent for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on August 4.

West Midlands Police continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can get in touch via 101 or live chat on on the police force's website, quoting log 4353 of July 1, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Representations regarding the review can be made in writing to Licensing Services, Licensing Act, Civic Centre, St Peter's Square, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DA or email licensing@wolverhampton.gov.uk by July 18.