Man charged and two others arrested after Bloxwich disorder which led to stop and search order

The violent disorder this week led to the implementation of stop and search powers in Bloxwich.

Kyle Simmonds, aged 20, was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with wounding with intent, violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and criminal damage to property.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in custody.

And a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with non life-threatening stab injuries following the incident. He remains in hospital but has been arrested on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle.

Police officers were called to Harden Road in Bloxwich at 5.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a collision involving a number of vehicles and disorder.

As a result, officers used section 60 powers in the Blakenall, Bloxwich and Mossley areas of the borough on Tuesday evening and into the early hours of Wednesday.

The powers allowed officers to stop and search people for weapons, without needing to explain why.

Sergeant Richard Fish, from Walsall CID, said: “We have charged a man and arrested two others over the disorder. We would continue to would appeal for witness or people with information to please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/599455/23.