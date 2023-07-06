Notification Settings

Banned: Drink driver caught while trying to change wheel in middle of the night

By David StubbingsLichfieldCrimePublished:

A man who stopped in the early hours of the morning to try to change a wheel of his car has been convicted of drink driving.

Police were called to Rugeley Road, Cannock, outside Old Youth Hostel, at 2.06am on December 5 last year where they found Augustine Waller next to his Ford Mondeo.

He was trying to change a wheel and asking for a jack so he could continue on his way to Hednesford, where he was due to meet someone.

Officers performed a roadside breath test on the 47-year-old which was over the limit, leading to his arrest. A later test gave a reading of 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

At Cannock Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Waller, of Weston Road, Lichfield, admitted drink-driving and was given an 18-month ban.

He was also fined £150 and ordered to pay costs of £135 and a surcharge of £60, and offered a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

