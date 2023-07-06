Police were called to Rugeley Road, Cannock, outside Old Youth Hostel, at 2.06am on December 5 last year where they found Augustine Waller next to his Ford Mondeo.

He was trying to change a wheel and asking for a jack so he could continue on his way to Hednesford, where he was due to meet someone.

Officers performed a roadside breath test on the 47-year-old which was over the limit, leading to his arrest. A later test gave a reading of 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

At Cannock Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Waller, of Weston Road, Lichfield, admitted drink-driving and was given an 18-month ban.