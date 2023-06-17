Notification Settings

Police recover stolen van with cloned plates thanks to 'concerned' member of the public

Pelsall Crime Published:

Police recovered a stolen van yesterday (June 16) thanks to a member of the public.

Police recovered the van from the Pelsall area.
Police recovered the van from the Pelsall area.

The stolen transit van had cloned plates and was recovered from the Pelsall area.

A "concerned member of the public" informed police of its whereabouts.

The owner of the vehicle has reportedly been informed.

