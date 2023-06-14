Taxi driver murder trial told victim had heart disease

Anakh Singh died at the scene

Anakh Singh, 59, died after being brutally assaulted next to his taxi in Nine Elms Lane, Park Village, in Wolverhampton, in broad daylight on October 30 last year, allegedly over a £5.80 fare.

Giving evidence for the prosecution Home Office pathologist Dr Alexander Kolar said Mr Singh had been suffering from significant heart disease.

The expert witness also told the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court that the father-of-two showed signs of "significant" injuries to his abdomen.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel Mr David Nathan KC the pathologist said: "He had a pattern of very significant heart disease. He has lived with that for a very long time.

"It may be multi-factorial. If the court agrees it could be the stress of the incident or the blood loss."

Mr Nathan had asked whether he could be sure what impact the condition and the victim's injuries had on the outcome.

Dr Kolar replied: "The body doesn't work like an on/off switch. This man has significant injuries to his abdomen and very brisk blood loss. The reduction in circulation volume clearly would factor on top of it.

"He is going to be prime for going into cardiac arrest.

"Without the abdominal injuries this man has very significant illness. They are going to play a role. If you take away the heart disease this man would still have died. Put these two processes together, they are both important causes of this man's death," he added.

Trial judge Michael Chambers KC told Mr Nathan that the witness had answered the question and it was for the jury to decide on the points made.

Mr Singh had been working for the city's ABC Cars at the time of the incident. The jury previously heard the pair exchanged blows prior to the driver collapsing.

He died from his injuries at the scene after being allegedly assaulted during a row with defendant Tomasz Margol, 36, of Bamford Road, in Merridale.