Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman who spray painted building of drone manufacturer ordered to pay compensation

By David StubbingsLichfieldCrimePublished:

A woman must pay nearly £900 after being convicted of spraying paint onto a Staffordshire drone factory.

UAV Engines site in Shenstone, Lichfield. Photo: Google
UAV Engines site in Shenstone, Lichfield. Photo: Google

Beth Meadows was found guilty of causing criminal damage in a trial at Walsall Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 28-year-old caused £420-worth of damage when she spray painted onto the building of UAV Engines, a military drone manufacturer, at Shenstone, near Lichfield, in January last year.

Meadows, of Great Western Road, Anniesland, Glasgow, was ordered to pay £350 compensation to the firm as well as £500 costs and a £22 surcharge. In total she must pay out £872.

She was also given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Crime
News
Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News