Woman who spray painted building of drone manufacturer ordered to pay compensation

UAV Engines site in Shenstone, Lichfield. Photo: Google

Beth Meadows was found guilty of causing criminal damage in a trial at Walsall Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 28-year-old caused £420-worth of damage when she spray painted onto the building of UAV Engines, a military drone manufacturer, at Shenstone, near Lichfield, in January last year.

Meadows, of Great Western Road, Anniesland, Glasgow, was ordered to pay £350 compensation to the firm as well as £500 costs and a £22 surcharge. In total she must pay out £872.