Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teens arrested after 15 sheds on Oldbury allotment site targeted by burglars

By Eleanor LawsonOldburyCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Two teenagers have been arrested after up to 15 allotment sheds were broken into in Oldbury.

Up to 15 allotment sheds were broken into at Brandhall Road Allotments this morning. Photo: Sandwell Council.
Up to 15 allotment sheds were broken into at Brandhall Road Allotments this morning. Photo: Sandwell Council.

Police received a call about burglars accessing the site at Brandhall Road Allotments at just after 1am on Friday.

They attended the scene and arrested a 16-year-old boy nearby on suspicion of burglary.

He was also detained in connection with possession of a knife and having cannabis.

Officers also arrested another 16-year-old boy shortly afterwards on suspicion of burglary. They are now both in custody for questioning.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're in the process of establishing the exact number of break-ins and we'd ask anyone else who has been a victim to contact us with information.

"This can be done via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quoting 20/275506/23.

"For tips on keeping your shed and belongings secure watch here."

Crime
News
Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News