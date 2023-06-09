Teens arrested after 15 sheds on Oldbury allotment site targeted by burglars

Up to 15 allotment sheds were broken into at Brandhall Road Allotments this morning. Photo: Sandwell Council.

Police received a call about burglars accessing the site at Brandhall Road Allotments at just after 1am on Friday.

They attended the scene and arrested a 16-year-old boy nearby on suspicion of burglary.

He was also detained in connection with possession of a knife and having cannabis.

Officers also arrested another 16-year-old boy shortly afterwards on suspicion of burglary. They are now both in custody for questioning.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're in the process of establishing the exact number of break-ins and we'd ask anyone else who has been a victim to contact us with information.

"This can be done via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quoting 20/275506/23.