Four arrests after police swoop on Black Country homes and industrial unit in probe on large scale burglaries

Officers from the Major Crimes unit swooped on four homes across the Black Country on Wednesday - as well as a large industrial unit in Watery Lane, Willenhall. It is believed the gang were believed to be operating from the unit.

Officers said a large amount of evidence was seized, including suspected stolen property from recent commercial burglaries across the Midlands.

The four men, aged 29 to 42, remain in custody for questioning.

Wine and jewellery were among the products found. Photo: WMP

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are keen to hear from potential victims of the group’s thefts. Alongside property which has been identified as stolen, a large amount of suspected stolen property has been seized which we believe may be recognised by the owners.

"We are therefore asking the public to assist us by viewing and sharing the images and by contacting us if you believe the property we have recovered may belong to you.

"In the meantime, we will be contacting our neighbouring forces for details of burglaries they have recorded, and trawling our own systems to match the property to known crimes. However, we believe that much of the property is so distinctive that the victims will recognise it and come forward.

"Our Major Crimes Proactive Team can be contacted on Live Chat on our website quoting crime reference 20/19566/23.