Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drink driving college lecturer 'stupidly took a chance' because 'you can't get a taxi in Shrewsbury'

By Nick HumphreysWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A college lecturer who teaches aspiring car mechanics has been banned from the road for drink driving.

Matthew Callaghan, aged 36, was caught behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa on Whitchurch Road in Harlescott, Shrewsbury on May 7 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that police saw the Corsa being driven on Telford Way, and pulled Callaghan over due to an issue with its lights.

"He was asked if he had been drinking, but he replied 'no'," said Kate Price, prosecuting. "They (police officers) could smell alcohol on him," she added.

Callaghan was arrested and taken into custody. The lowest breath reading he gave was 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Callaghan, a City of Wolverhampton College automotive lecturer who lives at White Lodge Park, Shawbury, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the specified limit.

Representing himself in court, Callaghan told magistrates he had tried to book a taxi to take him home but couldn't as "you can't get one in Shrewsbury".

"I stupidly took a chance," he added.

Callaghan was banned from driving for 23 months and fined £710. He can get his road ban reduced by 23 weeks if he takes a drink driving rehabilitation course.

Callaghan must also pay prosecution costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £284, meaning his mistake will cost him a total of £1,129.

Crime
News
Education
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News