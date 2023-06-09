Drink driving college lecturer 'stupidly took a chance' because 'you can't get a taxi in Shrewsbury'

Matthew Callaghan, aged 36, was caught behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa on Whitchurch Road in Harlescott, Shrewsbury on May 7 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that police saw the Corsa being driven on Telford Way, and pulled Callaghan over due to an issue with its lights.

"He was asked if he had been drinking, but he replied 'no'," said Kate Price, prosecuting. "They (police officers) could smell alcohol on him," she added.

Callaghan was arrested and taken into custody. The lowest breath reading he gave was 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Callaghan, a City of Wolverhampton College automotive lecturer who lives at White Lodge Park, Shawbury, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the specified limit.

Representing himself in court, Callaghan told magistrates he had tried to book a taxi to take him home but couldn't as "you can't get one in Shrewsbury".

"I stupidly took a chance," he added.

Callaghan was banned from driving for 23 months and fined £710. He can get his road ban reduced by 23 weeks if he takes a drink driving rehabilitation course.