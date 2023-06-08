People smuggler who 'screwed' immigrants into hidden wardrobes in vans is jailed

Former Walsall resident Adrian Constantin, a 36-year-old Romanian national who was extradited back to the UK after fleeing the country, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
An international people smuggler who "screwed 35 immigrants into hidden wardrobes" has been jailed.
