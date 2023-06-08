Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

People smuggler who 'screwed' immigrants into hidden wardrobes in vans is jailed

Premium
By Adam SmithWalsallCrimePublished:

An international people smuggler who "screwed 35 immigrants into hidden wardrobes" has been jailed.

Adrian Constantin and a woman and child in the confined space
Adrian Constantin and a woman and child in the confined space

Former Walsall resident Adrian Constantin, a 36-year-old Romanian national who was extradited back to the UK after fleeing the country, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News