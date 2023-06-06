Notification Settings

Street racers will be jailed if breaking Black Country High Court injunction

By Adam Smith

Street racers are being warned they could face a prison sentence if they breach the interim High Court injunction in force across the Black Country.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal
The interim injunction bans people from participating, as a driver, a rider or a passenger, in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing or motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

It came into effect in December 2022 and was ordered to continue by the High Court at a hearing on May 19.

It covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall and anyone breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine or an order to have their assets seized.

The application was led by the City of Wolverhampton Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, the council's Cabinet Member for Adults and Wellbeing, said: “People who are thinking of taking part in street racing or car cruising should be under no illusions as to the penalties they may face.

“Breaching the interim injunction in place across the Black Country would be contempt of court, which is a very serious offence.

“As such, individuals could face up to two years’ in jail, an unlimited fine or have assests, such as their vehicle, seized.

“In addition, a power of arrest applies to the interim injunction. This gives police the power to arrest suspects and bring them before the court, in as little as 24 hours, to answer allegations that they have breached the injunction, so any potential breaches can be dealt with very swiftly indeed.

“These are stiff punishments which we hope will prove a deterrent to would-be street racers or car cruisers and therefore help keep our region’s streets free of this anti-social and dangerous behaviour.”

