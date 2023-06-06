Notification Settings

CCTV appeal after woman's handbag snatched at supermarket

By Daniel Walton

Police in Wolverhampton have appealed for help in identifying a man after a woman's handbag was taken in a supermarket car park.

Do you know who this is?
West Midlands Police are appealing for information on the identity of a man they want to talk to in relation to the theft.

The incident took place on Saturday, April 15, at around 8pm at a supermarket on the Black Country Route, and saw a woman's handbag taken from a trolley.

On Twitter, Wolverhampton Police wrote: "Can you tell us who this is? We want to speak to them after a woman's handbag was grabbed from a trolley in a supermarket car park on the Black Country Route on April 15, at around 8pm."

Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch via the Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or alternatively via their 101 number, quoting 20/349023/23.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.



