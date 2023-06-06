Do you know who this is?

West Midlands Police are appealing for information on the identity of a man they want to talk to in relation to the theft.

The incident took place on Saturday, April 15, at around 8pm at a supermarket on the Black Country Route, and saw a woman's handbag taken from a trolley.

On Twitter, Wolverhampton Police wrote: "Can you tell us who this is? We want to speak to them after a woman's handbag was grabbed from a trolley in a supermarket car park on the Black Country Route on April 15, at around 8pm."