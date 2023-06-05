West Midlands Ambulance staff report over 2,000 assaults while on duty

Michael Hipgrave with fellow paramedic Deena Evans

The incidents including 169 reports of sexual assaults were part of union figures showing workers from the trust suffered a total of 2,677 incidents from 2017/18 to 21/22.

Service bosses two years ago took the decision to equip all of its ambulance workers with body cameras amid a surge in attacks from members of the public they were trying to help including stabbings, pushing, and verbal abuse including racial. There is also a zero-tolerance policy for those who abuse staff.

Deena Evans from Willenhall

Incidents have included paramedics Deena Evans, of Willenhall, and Michael Hipgrave, of Coalbrookdale, who both survived a serious knife attack while accompanying police officers to carry out a welfare check on a man at a property in Wolverhampton in July 2020.

The attacker Martyn Smith struck Ms Evans with two eight-inch kitchen knives resulting in her suffering a punctured lung and slash wounds. Mr Hipgrave, who threw himself between is crewmate and Smith was stabbed in the back. The officers used a Taser to subdue Smith who was jailed for nine years at Wolverhampton Crown Court in 2021, after admitting two charges of wounding.

While call assessor Bradley Bayton-Harvey, of Dudley, who is responsible for recording the right information from 999 or 111 callers said: “I’ve suffered all sorts of different abuse – violence, people kind of threateningto say they will hunt me down and everything like that. There’s been racial abuse, too, when they’ve been thinking I’m of some kind of ethnicity or background and they’ve made comments about family members and other staff too.

“It’s hard, but doing the job is enjoyable because of the people you work with and you do the job because you’re making a difference.”

Bradley Bayton-Harvey, from Dudley

The problems being experienced by ambulance staff were discussed at the GMB annual congress in Brighton along with the national NHS strikes and reform to the service retirement age. Anyone convicted of assaulting emergency workers could face a 12-month prison term under the updated 2018 Assaults on Emergency Workers Bill following a campaign to make ssaults on ambulance workers an aggravating factor for sentencing.

GMB National Secretary Rachel Harrison said: “Ambulance workers across the Midlands go to work every day to save lives. Despite this, thousands of them are bitten, attacked, spat at and even sexually assaulted.

"No one should have to put up with that, least of all those who are there to protect us.

“GMB members helped change the law but more needs to be done. We demand full enforcement of the Protect the Protectors legislation, investment in better systems to flag offenders, and much better support for the victims of violence.”