TK Maxx thief stole goods worth more than £2,000 from centre he worked at

By David StubbingsBrownhillsCrimePublished:

A TK Maxx employee who stole goods worth more than £2,000 from the distribution centre he worked at has avoided an immediate jail term.

Rafal Matysiak worked for TK Maxx

Cosmetic jewellery, designer bags and watches worth £2,213.70 were stolen from the TK Maxx Distribution Centre in Fradley, Staffordshire, by Rafal Matysiak on February 19 last year.

Matysiak, 37, admitted one count of theft by employee when he appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court in March.

On May 18, he was handed a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

The court said his offences were a breach of trust, but it had suspended his jail term due to a likely prospect of rehabilitation.

Matysiak, of Ogley Road, Brownhills, was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and participate in up 20 rehabilitation activity days.

The goods were recovered.

