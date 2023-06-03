David May

Keith Collins was due to be sentenced at Cannock Magistrates Court on Friday after previously admitting an offence of causing the death of David May by careless driving on the A5 at Mile Oak near Lichfield on May 24 last year.

The 57-year-old was driving a Scania articulated lorry when he was involved in a collision with a black VW Up driven by Mr May, aged 76, and a white Ford Fiesta at about 5.20pm on the northbound slip road near the A453 junction.

Mr Tim Pole, defending Collins said: "He isn't here. He is due to have an operation today for a brain bleed. It seems he acquired it some weeks ago. He was assaulted and has sent in images of his injuries.

"He woke up on Thursday morning with blood coming from his ear. "

District Judge Kevin Grego adjourned the case until next month. Collins, of Francis Road, Acocks Green, in Birmingham, was granted unconditional bail.

Mr May, of Sutton Coldfield, died at the scene. At the time his family said he had always made time for others and was "liked by all”.