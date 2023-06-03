Notification Settings

Driver in court over A5 crash that allegedly caused Walsall man's death

By Deborah Hardiman

A 22-year-old car driver has appeared in court charged with causing the death by careless driving of a Walsall man.

Emergency services on the A5 after a car crashed off the carriageway near Lichfield. Photo: Aldridge Fire Station
Ross Hartland, 40, died 12 days after a collision involving a silver Ford and a blue Audi Quattro on the A5 eastbound near Shenstone near Lichfield at around 5.15pm on July 15 last year.

On Friday, Audi driver Sean Bee appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court charged with an offence of causing death by driving without due care and attention.

No pleas were taken at the hearing after District Judge Mr Kevin Grego said due to the serious nature of the allegations, the matter was unsuitable to be heard in the magistrates court.

The case was adjourned until next month for a case management hearing at Stafford Crown Court. Bee, of Drayton Close, in Swindon, Gloucestershire, was granted unconditional bail until then.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

