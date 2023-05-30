Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stafford Police's clampdown on town centre crime results in arrests

By Adam SmithStaffordCrimePublished:

Stafford Police's clampdown on anti-social behaviour and crime in the town centre led to an alleged thief who stole a charity collection box being arrested.

Officer on patrol in Stafford
Officer on patrol in Stafford

After a spate of crime in the town residents wanted a higher police presence and the extra patrols are catching criminals.

Stafford Borough Police tweeted: "Officers continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in Stafford town centre.

"Recently they have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of arson at the Old Job Centre, Greyfriars. He has since been released under investigation.

"Arrested a 21-year-old man after reports a charity collection box was stolen from a seller within South Walls. He has since been charged and bailed to court.

"Stopped and searched a 31-year-old man in the town centre. He was arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped. He has also been charged."

The police are determined to give residents less reason to fear crime after complaints about anti-social behaviour leading to intimidation, earlier this month officers used a drone to stop yobs throwing tiles off roofs in the town centre.

The police tweeted: "We are committed to investigating any report of crime, anti-social behaviour and disorder in the area in order to reassure the community."

Crime
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News