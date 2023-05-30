Notification Settings

Family suffer brutal racial attack during picnic in Black Country park

Published:

A family are recovering after being racially assaulted during a picnic in Great Barr which was uploaded on social media.

Doe Bank Park, Great Barr

A group of men with weapons assaulted three men from the family in Doe Bank Park on Sunday evening around 7pm. Two of them suffered head and facial injuries.

Police have increased patrols around the area to reassure the community the area is safe.

A video was posted on TikTok showing a confrontation taking place, however, West Midlands Police urged people to stop sharing the footage.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We are investigating a racially aggravated assault which took place at Doe Bank Park in Great Barr on Sunday.

"A family were enjoying a picnic in the park when a group of men with weapons attacked them. The incident took place shortly before 7pm.

"Three members of the family were attacked, with two receiving head and facial injuries. We understand the distress this will cause in the community and we have stepped up patrols to offer reassurance."

The spokesman added: "We are appealing for people with information to contact us. We are also aware of a video circulating on social media showing the attack and we would urge people not to share it."

