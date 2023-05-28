Woman who harassed police officer with TikTok videos and phonecalls avoids jail

Paige Stewart was sentenced at Dudley Magistrates Court

Paige Stewart admitted harassing the female police officer in Wolverhampton between January 10 and 17 when she appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court in March.

On Monday, the 29-year-old was given a nine-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

The court ruled the suspended sentence was necessary due to the nature and seriousness of Stewart's offences, in which she left voicemail messages with the police officer during her week-long campaign earlier this year.