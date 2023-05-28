Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman who harassed police officer with TikTok videos and phonecalls avoids jail

By David StubbingsHeath TownCrimePublished:

A woman who harassed a police officer by making TikTok videos and calling her excessively has narrowly avoided going to jail.

Paige Stewart was sentenced at Dudley Magistrates Court
Paige Stewart was sentenced at Dudley Magistrates Court

Paige Stewart admitted harassing the female police officer in Wolverhampton between January 10 and 17 when she appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court in March.

On Monday, the 29-year-old was given a nine-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

The court ruled the suspended sentence was necessary due to the nature and seriousness of Stewart's offences, in which she left voicemail messages with the police officer during her week-long campaign earlier this year.

Stewart, of Prosser Street in Heath Town, was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, complete 100 hours of unpaid work and attend up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Crime
News
Heath Town
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News