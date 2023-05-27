Wolverhampton driver stopped by police is surprised to learn he's been banned for months

The Parade in Donnington, where McDonald was spotted behind the wheel. Photo: Google

When he was approached by police in January, Antony McDonald, of Hailes Park Close in Wolverhampton, was oblivious to the driving ban that had been imposed on him at court in his absence weeks earlier.

West Mercia Police officers on patrol in Donnington on January 28 had spotted the 60-year-old's's Mercedes in The Parade, Telford, and on completing checks found that it had no insurance.

They pulled him over and upon further checks found that he had actually been banned from driving on December 16, in a court hearing that he claimed he had not been aware of.

The six-month ban was imposed because McDonald had totted up 12 penalty points, prosecutor Mr Brandon Cole told Telford Magistrates Court in a hearing on Wednesday. It is due to expire next month.

McDonald pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Defending solicitor Clare Stephens told magistrates: "He simply wasn't aware of the disqualification. He never received any correspondence... at any address he held."

Magistrates did not extend McDonald's driving ban but for driving while disqualified and without insurance they fined him £120.