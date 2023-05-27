Drone operator credited with catching man who allegedly fled police in Wednesbury after crashing and overturning vehicle

West Midlands Police drone operators released footage of the incident, showing officers approaching the suspect.
The officers reportedly guided the response team and dog operators on the ground to the suspect, who was hiding in a driveway.
"Great teamwork," the West Midlands Eye In The Sky social media account posted.
They added: "Male ran after crashing and overturning a vehicle in Wednesbury.
"PD Snow tracked the male who was located hiding in a driveway. One in custody."
Great teamwork !! @WMPDogs @ResponseWMP male ran after crashing and overturning a vehicle in Wednesbury. PD Snow🐶 tracked the male who was located hiding in a driveway. One in custody. Log 0405 27/05/23 ^SC pic.twitter.com/JDRaoMYIyQ— WMP Eye in the Sky (@dronesWMP) May 27, 2023