Drone operator credited with catching man who allegedly fled police in Wednesbury after crashing and overturning vehicle

Wednesbury

One man is in custody after he allegedly crashed and overturned a vehicle before running from police in Wednesbury.

A stillframe image from the police drone video.
A stillframe image from the police drone video.

West Midlands Police drone operators released footage of the incident, showing officers approaching the suspect.

The officers reportedly guided the response team and dog operators on the ground to the suspect, who was hiding in a driveway.

"Great teamwork," the West Midlands Eye In The Sky social media account posted.

They added: "Male ran after crashing and overturning a vehicle in Wednesbury.

"PD Snow tracked the male who was located hiding in a driveway. One in custody."

Crime
News
Wednesbury
Sandwell
