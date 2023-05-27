Notification Settings

Big fine for BMW driver who sped along road in early hours of the morning

By David StubbingsDudleyCrimePublished:

A BMW driver has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after being caught speeding.

Ionut Kanalos was caught by avarage speed cameras driving a BMW X5 at 76mph through a 50mph section of road on October 4 last year.

Speed cameras photographed the 31-year-old, of Ivanhoe Street, Dudley, driving the SUV along the A380 South Devon Link near Newton Abbot at 3.42am.

The case against Kanalos was proved at Bodmin Magistrates Court in Cornwall on May 16.

The court fined him £660 and ordered him to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £264, leaving him facing a bill of £1,014.

He also had his driving record endorsed with six points.

