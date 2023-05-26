Teenage boy arrested after "alarming" social media post made threats to school pupils

The social media post caused "a considerable amount of fear and distress" for pupils at the school.

The teenager was arrested from his home in Sandwell this morning on suspicion of malicious communications.

West Midlands Police say the social media post caused "a considerable amount of fear and distress" for pupils at the school.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are working with the school to reassure staff and pupils that action has been taken swiftly.

"We do take threats of this nature incredibly seriously and we will have officers at the school as it closes today for half term to respond to any ongoing concerns."