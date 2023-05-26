Parents anger as video of their 12-year-old being beaten and hair set on fire

The attack happened in green space in Bridgtown known as The Wreck

The parents, from Cannock, have appealed for witnesses and information about their son's ordeal in a Bridgtown park on Sunday afternoon.

His father said: "He went down there with a friend, who turned out just wanted to lure him down there. There was a group of 15 or 16 teenagers from 14-years-old to 16.

"Six of them attacked him whilst the others did nothing but laugh and video the attack. It is disgusting, I want the video taken down and not shared by anyone."

The boys punched and kicked their victim, doused him in water and set his hair on fire.

The father, who cannot be named to keep the identity of his son secret, was furious when he found out what happened.

He said: "It is vicious bullying of a younger boy, I wanted to take the matter into my own hands, but knew it would be me who gets in trouble then.

"Four days after and he is still upset about what happened, it will really affect him mentally, but we are all here for him as a family."

The family went to Staffordshire Police who are investigating the incident.

The father added: "The police have been great, one boy has already come forward about his role. We still need witnesses to come forward."

The boy's mother took to social media to vent her frustration and anger about the assault on her child. More than 1,000 people have shared the post and there has been an outpouring of support for the "lovely" boy.

She said: "I’m absolutely fuming. They’ve physically kicked him in, poured water over him and set his hair on fire in Bridgtown Wreck.

"There is even a video circling of what happened."

She added: "What is upsetting, there were kids there that he knows. We need those who know something to come forward with information please."