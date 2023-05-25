Notification Settings

Third man charged with attempted murder after Wolverhampton shooting that injured two children

Published: Last Updated:

A third man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Wolverhampton which injured two children.

The victims, a boy aged 15 and a girl aged 11, were each shot in the leg at the incident on Shelley Road in Bushbury, which happened on May 1 at 3pm.

Tireq McIntosh, of Wolverhampton, was arrested on Tuesday and has now been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and aggravated vehicle taking.

The 23-year-old was remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

McIntosh was arrested alongside two other men, aged 22 and 18, on suspicion of attempted murder. However, the other two men have been released on police bail with strict conditions pending further enquiries.

McIntosh is the third man to be charged with attempted murder, alongside 23-year-old Martinho De Sousa and 22-year-old Kian Durnin, both from Wolverhampton.

They were charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle taking.

Detectives are still appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

A special online MIPP portal has been set up for people to submit information, dashcam or doorbell footage. Please click here: mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C04-PO1 .

Anyone with information can also contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or call 101, quoting investigation 20/393687/23.

