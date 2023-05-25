Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man's tent set on fire in Bloxwich while he was still sleeping inside it

By Eleanor LawsonBloxwichCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

A tent was set on fire in Bloxwich while a man slept inside, and police are seeking three suspects.

The arson occurred last night at the King George V Memorial playing fields. Photo: Google.
The arson occurred last night at the King George V Memorial playing fields. Photo: Google.

The arson took place in the wooded area of the King George V Memorial playing fields on Stafford Road yesterday evening, between 6.45pm and 7pm.

Thankfully, the man who was sleeping in the tent at the time was able to get out and was not injured.

Sergeant Sarah Clinton, from CID at Walsall LPA, said: “This could have been very serious. We are looking for three suspects who set fire to the tent using an aerosol of some sort.

“We are appealing for witnesses and for anyone who may have mobile phone footage to get in touch with us.”

People can give information via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 20/462296/23.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511.

Crime
News
Bloxwich
Walsall
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News