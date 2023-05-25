Man found guilty of raping girl, 13, in woodland attack warned he faces life sentence

STAFFORD NEWS EXPRESS & STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS ) 04/03/2019..GV of Stafford Crown Court, The Combined Court Centre, Victoria Square, Stafford..................................................................................................................................................................... .............................

Wayne Scarratt, aged 28, carried out the attack on the schoolgirl in secluded woodland on August 7 last year after travelling to meet her from the address where he was staying in Malvern.

At Stafford Crown Court on Thursday he was found guilty of rape, two counts of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, common assault, theft and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Earlier in the trial the court head that Scarratt – who was banned from contacting children – violently raped the girl hours after befriending her on Instagram and Snapchat.

He then stamped on her, breaking her clavicle and dislodging her collar bone. The girl's screams were overheard by two passers-by and shortly afterwards she was seen crawling towards the road on her hands and knees, in a distressed state.

Scarratt also stole her phone, preventing her from calling for help,

A search of his girlfriend's home uncovered the victim's mobile phone hidden down the side of a sofa, the trial was told.

Despite being told by the girl seven times she was 15, Scarratt maintained he thought she was over 18, with his argument based on the initial image she had posted on Snapchat on the same day as the attack,

Hours later he travelled to meet her in the Walsall area where he eventually carried out the attack.

He was later found crouching in bushes near his address in Malvern and was arrested for breaching an order to remain at the address he was staying at after an earlier offence. At that point he tried to punch police officers.

When he was sentenced, Scarratt swore at the jurors, police and court staff, claiming the verdict was a 'stitch up'.

Judge Kristina Montgomery said that based on the seriousness of the offences she was minded to order a discretionary life sentence.

She said: "Given the nature of the offence and the behaviour you have shown today, it leads me to go towards that verdict."