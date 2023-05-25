Jury begin deliberating in Wolverhampton drive-by shooting trial

Birmingham Crown Court

Logan Head, of Hawthorne Road, Tipton and Joshua Baker, of Burton Road in Dudley, both aged 19, deny possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and an alternate count of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They are both standing trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

During the trial, the jury heard pellets were fired from a stolen Fiat 500 towards a bystander outside a convenience store in Stowheath Lane, Stow Heath, at around 10.15pm on July 22, 2021, injuring a man in the arm.

Prosecuting, Nicholas Tatlow QC, said Head was driving the car, while Baker was a passenger and a third man, Ian Ferguson, pulled the trigger of the sawn off shotgun, hitting the man with the pellets.

Ferguson had earlier admitted his part in the offence.