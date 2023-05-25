Jury begin deliberating in Wolverhampton drive-by shooting trial

Logan Head, of Hawthorne Road, Tipton and Joshua Baker, of Burton Road in Dudley, both aged 19, deny possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and an alternate count of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
They are both standing trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
During the trial, the jury heard pellets were fired from a stolen Fiat 500 towards a bystander outside a convenience store in Stowheath Lane, Stow Heath, at around 10.15pm on July 22, 2021, injuring a man in the arm.
Prosecuting, Nicholas Tatlow QC, said Head was driving the car, while Baker was a passenger and a third man, Ian Ferguson, pulled the trigger of the sawn off shotgun, hitting the man with the pellets.
Ferguson had earlier admitted his part in the offence.
Jurors have now started deliberating in the case.