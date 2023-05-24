Three more men arrested after children aged 11 and 15 hurt in Wolverhampton shooting

A boy aged 15 and a girl aged 11 were each shot in the leg at the incident on Shelley Road in Bushbury, which occurred on May 1 at 3pm.
Last night, three men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a vehicle was stopped in the Wednesfield area of the city.
The men, aged 18, 22 and 23, remain in police custody today for questioning.
Two men, 23-year-old Martinho De Sousa and 22-year-old Kian Durnin, both from Wolverhampton, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle taking.
Three other men, aged 20, 21 and 25, who were arrested earlier last week, have been bailed with strict conditions.
Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
A special online MIPP portal has been set up for people to submit information, dashcam or doorbell footage. Visit mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C04-PO1 .
Anyone with information can also contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or call 101, quoting investigation 20/393687/23.