Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dawn raids involving 200 police officers lead to nine people being charged with drugs offences

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Nine people have been charged with class A drug offences following dawn raids carried out by West Midlands Police's County Lines Taskforce yesterday.

Nine people have been charged with class A drug offences after the dawn raids which were carried out yesterday.
Nine people have been charged with class A drug offences after the dawn raids which were carried out yesterday.

More than 200 police officers were involved in the raids which covered Birmingham, Solihull, and one address in Essex.

Five men aged 19, 23, 26, 28, 32; three men aged 25; and a 21-year-old woman, were all arrested and have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The nine individuals are remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates court today.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Over 200 police officers were involved in the operation yesterday to ensure the properties were targeted simultaneously, after months of investigation and intelligence gathering.

"The investigation doesn’t stop here. We will continue to pursue those involved in the supply of drugs because we know it leads to other crimes such as burglary and robbery that cause our communities misery and exploit vulnerable people.

"We will continue to have extra patrols in areas we know drug dealing is most prolific and will continue to work with support agencies to provide immediate and long-term support to those affected.

"We’re relentless in our fight against organised crime. The warrants come just as we’ve launched Operation Target which sees West Midlands Police targeting serious and organised crime like drug dealing, burglary, cyber-crime and fraud."

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News