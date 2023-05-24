Dawn raids involving 200 police officers lead to nine people being charged with drugs offences

Nine people have been charged with class A drug offences after the dawn raids which were carried out yesterday.

More than 200 police officers were involved in the raids which covered Birmingham, Solihull, and one address in Essex.

Five men aged 19, 23, 26, 28, 32; three men aged 25; and a 21-year-old woman, were all arrested and have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The nine individuals are remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates court today.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Over 200 police officers were involved in the operation yesterday to ensure the properties were targeted simultaneously, after months of investigation and intelligence gathering.

"The investigation doesn’t stop here. We will continue to pursue those involved in the supply of drugs because we know it leads to other crimes such as burglary and robbery that cause our communities misery and exploit vulnerable people.

"We will continue to have extra patrols in areas we know drug dealing is most prolific and will continue to work with support agencies to provide immediate and long-term support to those affected.